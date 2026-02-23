© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

County council to vote on senior property tax deferral program

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 23, 2026 at 4:18 PM EST

The St. Joseph County Council was set to vote Tuesday night on a bill aimed at helping senior homeowners afford their property taxes.

Four of the council’s five Republicans have sponsored what they’re calling the “Help Seniors Stay in Their Homes Bill.” It would let homeowners age 55 and older, who’ve owned their primary residence for at least five years, defer up to $500 of their annual property tax bill, up to $10,000 total, until their home is sold. The home must be paid off, meaning they don’t have a mortgage company paying the taxes from escrow.

Democratic Council President Bryan Tanner voted against the bill in committee. He says the benefit to taxpayers would not justify the cost to county government.

“It would cost us around $625,000 per year to administer a program that will temporarily save people, collectively, $750,000 a year, and that does not make financial sense to me," Tanner said.

But in a statement, Republican Council Member Amy Drake said, “For seniors on limited incomes who need a little help to stay in their homes, this might provide that safety net. I think it’s worth it for them.”
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team seniorsProperty TaxesSt. Joseph County CouncilAmy DrakeBryan Tanner
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott