County council to vote on senior property tax deferral program

The St. Joseph County Council was set to vote Tuesday night on a bill aimed at helping senior homeowners afford their property taxes.

Four of the council’s five Republicans have sponsored what they’re calling the “Help Seniors Stay in Their Homes Bill.” It would let homeowners age 55 and older, who’ve owned their primary residence for at least five years, defer up to $500 of their annual property tax bill, up to $10,000 total, until their home is sold. The home must be paid off, meaning they don’t have a mortgage company paying the taxes from escrow.

Democratic Council President Bryan Tanner voted against the bill in committee. He says the benefit to taxpayers would not justify the cost to county government.

“It would cost us around $625,000 per year to administer a program that will temporarily save people, collectively, $750,000 a year, and that does not make financial sense to me," Tanner said.

But in a statement, Republican Council Member Amy Drake said, “For seniors on limited incomes who need a little help to stay in their homes, this might provide that safety net. I think it’s worth it for them.”