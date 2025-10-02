Human Trafficking in Michiana: Here’s How to Recognize It.

Amy Cressy, chief deputy prosecutor for St. Joseph County, says trafficking victims are usually people in vulnerable situations; those facing poverty, addiction, unstable housing, or lacking family support. That vulnerability makes them easy to isolate and control.

“What is human trafficking, other than an attack on what our most basic human right is, which is free will and self-determination?” Cressy said. “They attack that using the person’s vulnerability. It’s worse than drug dealing, because a drug dealer can run out of their product. A human being is basically a renewable resource. They can sell them over and over again."

Cressy says people in the community may already have encountered trafficking victims without realizing it. Some red flags include:



A person deferring to someone else to answer simple questions, like their name.

Someone who avoids eye contact, seems fearful, or is always closely monitored by another person.

Signs of physical injuries, poor nutrition, or neglect.

Someone living at their workplace or having their housing controlled by their employer.

People without access to their own identification or legal documents.

If something feels off, Cressy says trust your instincts, and act.

“You gotta go with your gut sometimes,” she said. “Worst case scenario, it’ll be an unfounded idea. But at least you know that that person’s safe.”

The quickest way to report suspected trafficking is by calling 911, though tips can also be reported to the Indiana State Police or the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Cressy says victims should know that help is available without judgment, and that community members should take responsibility for speaking up.

“First victims need to know that there are so many people out here to help you. You didn't do anything wrong,” she said. “And the second is to the public at large, it’s to say you are your brother’s keeper. You do need to be cognizant of when someone seems like they’re in trouble, when they’re in distress, and say something about it. All they have to do is reach out, and there are so many people here willing to take them by the hand.”