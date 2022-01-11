-
Hospitals across Indiana can once again schedule non-emergency, elective surgeries after Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday he’ll lift the temporary ban on…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A coalition of some of Indiana's top hospital systems is warning that facilities are struggling to cope with the surge in COVID-19…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb says Indiana hospitals must postpone or reschedule non-emergency surgeries for the next few weeks as COVID-19’s surge worsens…
-
NEW: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just announced that the Dept. of Health and Human Services is extending the "pause" in the state for a dozen more days…
-
Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick hosted a second “candid COVID conversation” on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with representatives from Goshen Hospital.…
-
Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick hosted a “Candid COVID Conversation” with local leaders on Wednesday to illustrate the situation inside area…
-
As COVID-19 numbers continue to surge across the state, more hospitals are forced to send non-emergency patients elsewhere. But that doesn’t mean local…
-
Hoosier hospitals are bearing the brunt of Indiana’s surging COVID-19 case numbers. Dr. Dale Patterson with Beacon Health System hospitals in the…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials aren't providing details on hospital capacity around the state as its number of confirmed coronavirus-related…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana hospitals are pushing back against a legislative proposal that could cut how much insurance companies pay for medical services…