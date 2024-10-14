Democrat Jennifer McCormick discusses taxes, health care, other key issues in governor's race

Jennifer McCormick Two-Way (1).mp4

Indiana has never elected governors from the same political

party for more than 20 years in a row. And Jennifer McCormick

wants to keep it that way, aiming to take back the office for

Democrats for the first time since 2004. Indiana Public

Broadcasting’s Brandon Smith sits down with McCormick to

discuss some of the biggest issues in the open governor’s race.

IPB News Statehouse Bureau Chief Brandon Smith: I want

to start with an issue that seems to be on top of minds for so

many Hoosiers, which is their property tax bills. Your approach

looks at tax relief, but not necessarily tinkering too much with

the property tax system itself. Why did you decide to go that

route?

Jennifer McCormick: Yeah, so first of all, we tried to take an

approach that was bipartisan. So, we took some language that

had been introduced by Sen. Holdman, who I have great respect

for — he's a Republican. We also took language from Sen.

Qaddoura, who's a Democrat. And they had really good language

with existing fiscals to do it the way we're doing it, looking at it

through a different lens — looking at it more through that state

lens versus the local, because we were very concerned about the

local level funding. So, when you've got schools and libraries and

police and fire and parks and the list goes on that are being

funded through that, and I talked to enough local leaders, they

were like, we can't sustain that. So, we knew we wanted to give

some property tax relief, but also, you know, not hammer the

local levels.

Smith: Is there any way to rein in the state's Medicaid spending

without cutting services that people are already receiving?

McCormick: No. No. And what's scary about that, from what I

have learned and what I've been told, that, you know, the last

budget cycle, there was just such a shortfall in the allocation —

whether it was miscommunication, mishandling. You know, I

don't want to — regardless of the reason why, there was a big

lack of dollars there that was needed in that allocation. And then

you have the expenditure of what went up and you've got the

perfect storm for what happened. And so, someone needs to be

held accountable for such a huge error because it has impacted

services. And some of the changes that have also been made

have been extremely hard on families, in addition to being on

long waiting lists that are going to take years to address the

needs of. It's a financial piece of it. It's a workforce need of it. It's

a red tape problem there. The Medicaid fix is going to be very,

very difficult and it's going to be very expensive. But like you

mentioned, there are a lot of big-ticket items that are going to be

gobbling up that budget quickly.

Smith: We've seen Mike Braun now saying he wants to make the

school choice voucher program universal. Is that the right move

for Indiana? And if not, as governor, what realistically can you do

when it comes to the voucher program?

McCormick: As we expand that program, the data shows us it's

clearly kids who have already gone to private schools — we're

just now funding it. They come from typically a suburban, white,

wealthier family. And so, when we look at the intent of the

program versus what is happening with the program, that gives

us pause as well. It's not about getting kids who are at risk out of

poor performing schools or getting kids who went to public

schools and it just didn't fit, giving them a different choice. That's

not what this is about. It's very interesting how that program is

working, but we need to pump the brakes on school choice. We

could capture hundreds of millions of dollars a year. The last

biennium was very expensive, but in totality, you're looking at

$1.6 billion. We cannot sustain that.

Smith: You've made women's reproductive rights, the state

abortion ban, a central theme. As governor, what can you

realistically do to address the concerns that many Hoosiers have

about how far that ban has gone?

McCormick: The fact of the matter is this election's about we're

either going to have a governor who trusts women or who does

not. I'm the only candidate who has been pregnant and I've given

a live birth. And I understand firsthand the complexities of

pregnancy. And I don't dismiss, it is a complex issue that people

have their own opinions, their own faith beliefs about it. Their

families have their own opinions. But it is so complex and such a

massive decision. That's why we have to trust women. We have

to trust health care providers because there is no perfect

situation to that complex issue. We need to have choices.