Jennifer McCormick

Indiana's final elected schools chief says that the 2020 election has a lot on the line, especially for education. But she has concerns about the future…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican state schools superintendent is crossing party lines again to endorse the Democratic state attorney general…
Indiana education officials are moving forward with a plan to let schools administer the IREAD-3 test this fall. The State Board of Education approved a…
School leaders and educators are still figuring out what the state's latest guidance on how to reopen buildings means for them. Many worry about how to…
A parent advocacy group for Northwest Allen County Schools continued a series on education by bringing in state Superintendent of Public Instruction…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's state schools chief says she doesn't think a $5 million a year increase in available school safety grants will go far…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's schools chief panned a proposal to eliminate federal funding for the Special Olympics before President Donald Trump reversed…