WVPE is a media sponsor for Martinis and Music at Goshen Theatre. Our next third Thursday event takes place November 21st from 5 to 7 PM and features music performed by Abraham Medellin and Hayzues with featured bartender Shaun Reynolds-Kidane from the table at 108. Martinis and Music is open to all aged 21 and above. More information is at GoshenTheater.org