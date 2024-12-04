Elkhart’s Winterfest to bring holiday cheer this Saturday

Elkhart is set to host its annual Winterfest this Saturday, an all-day celebration filled with holiday fun for the whole family. The event, organized by the Elkhart City Parks Department in partnership with the Downtown Merchants Alliance, will feature activities ranging from a festive parade to ice skating and live ice carvings.

“The biggest highlight is really just the fact that the entire city comes together to put on an entire day festival for the community,” said Mandi Null, volunteer coordinator and event assistant for the Elkhart Parks Department.

The Winterfest Parade and tree lighting, always a crowd favorite, will take center stage in the evening. “We have 44 registrants in the parade, and you'll be seeing Santa in the parade. Lots of floats will be decorated, and then, of course, the mayor will light the tree,” Null said.

This year’s festival features several new elements, including free ice skating at NIBCO Water and Ice Park, made possible by NIBCO, Inc. The park will also host the annual Ralph Hartnagel Memorial Skate in the evening.

Local businesses will also join in the festivities, offering discounts, crafts, and special promotions. “There are a ton of just beautiful, beautiful, small business owners. They really go all out to think about what can we do and offer the community,” Null explained.

From photos with Santa to an Ugly Sweater Fun Run, Winterfest promises something for everyone. Here’s a complete list of the day’s events:

Winterfest Events

Breakfast with Santa: 8:00 AM–12:00 PM @ Central Fire Station

Ugly Sweater Fun Run & Stroll: Check-in @ 7:00 AM | Run @ 8:30 AM | Stroll @ 8:45 AM

Register here

Winterfest Market: 10:00 AM–2:00 PM @ Elkhart Health & Aquatics

All Aboard with Santa: 11:00 AM–4:00 PM @ National New York Central Railroad Museum

FREE Pictures with Santa: 12:00 PM–3:00 PM @ Elkhart Public Library

Ice Skating @ NIBCO Water and Ice Park:



Open skate: 12:00 PM–5:00 PM

Ralph Hartnagel Memorial Skate: 7:30 PM–10:00 PM

Kids 12 & under skate FREE all day

Premier Arts Holiday Windows Tours: @ The Lerner Theatre

Winterfest Parade & Tree Lighting: Parade @ 6:00 PM (Main St: Harrison to Lexington); tree lighting immediately after @ Civic Plaza

Downtown Merchant Open Houses: Discounts, crafts, and holiday shopping all day!

Letters to Santa: Drop letters in Santa’s mailboxes around downtown before December 16 for a reply!

Live Ice Carving: Throughout the day at various locations

Winterfest is a rain-or-shine event, so attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather.