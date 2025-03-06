Our WVPE Photo of the Week is called “The Telephone is Ringing”

The WVPE photo of the week is called “The Telephone is Ringing”. It was taken by wvpe’s very own Mike Waterhouse. It’s a photo of Jan and Nancy, two of our wonderful volunteers working the phones for the WVPE Spring Membership Drive 2025. Show your support for public radio and call today at 888-399-9873 or click here. If you want to submit a picture, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be chosen as the next WVPE Photo of the Week.