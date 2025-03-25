© 2025 WVPE
South Bend Civic Theatre presents: Company

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 25, 2025 at 12:58 PM EDT
South Bend Civic Theatre

WVPE is a media sponsor for the South Bend Civic Theatre presenting Company.
It’s Bobby’s thirty-fifth birthday party, and friends keep asking why he has not married, settled down, and started a family. As Bobby searches for answers, the group discovers why being single, being married, or simply being alive in modern day New York could drive a person crazy. Company features songs by Stephen Sondheim and runs May second through the eighteenth in South Bend Civic’s Warner Studio.
More information is available HERE.
Tags
South Bend Civic TheatreDowntown South Bend