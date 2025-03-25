South Bend Civic Theatre presents: Company

WVPE is a media sponsor for the South Bend Civic Theatre presenting Company.

It’s Bobby’s thirty-fifth birthday party, and friends keep asking why he has not married, settled down, and started a family. As Bobby searches for answers, the group discovers why being single, being married, or simply being alive in modern day New York could drive a person crazy. Company features songs by Stephen Sondheim and runs May second through the eighteenth in South Bend Civic’s Warner Studio.

More information is available HERE.