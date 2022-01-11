-
WVPE invites you to join the South Bend Civic Theatre as they present their youth cast in the Disney musical, Frozen Jr! You’ll hear favorite songs like,…
WVPE invites you to the South Bend Civic Theatre to experience the musical MATILDA - a show for people of all ages! It’s going on NOW through September…
On Dec. 14 – the eighth anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting – local actors and activists will tackle the issue of gun violence through seven plays…
The South Bend Civic Theatre announced this week it would be cancelling all in-person performances through December. This is due to the spike in COVID 19…
Heartless. It’s the name of the play, but it’s also an allegory for the way the men felt when they were incarcerated. Five men, four of them convicted…
WVPE is a media sponsor of the South Bend Civic Theatre and it's musical production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. The Victor Hugo novel and Disney film…
The South Bend Civic Theatre cut the ribbon on it’s new outdoor space on Friday.Foegley Plaza is on the Southwest corner of the Civic’s property, behind…
The South Bend Civic Theatre broke ground on a new outdoor performance space. The goal is a space that can be used for the Civic and other art in South…
The South Bend Civic Theatre has launched a social media campaign to persuade Lin-Manuel Miranda to come see its production of In The Heights. In The…
The South Bend Civic Theatre is holding a symposium Tuesday evening on race and identity in American theatre as part of the lead-up to it’s run of the…