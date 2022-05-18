WVPE partners with the South Bend Symphony for a new podcast series, "Aha! with Alastair," featuring South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis. In each episode, Maestro Willis will discuss pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts."When I was younger, several inspiring conductors helped make music come alive for me, music suddenly became more than scales and black and white notes on the page," says Willis, "and since then one of my favorite things to do is return the favor for others, whether in concert, pre-concert talks, or podcasts!"The title refers to Alastair's "aha" moments about music that he wants to share with listeners.
Aha! with Alastair (and Aaron)
Alastair Willis, music director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, shares insights on Paris Impressions, the Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks concert on Saturday, May 21, at 7:30 PM at the Morris Performing Arts Center. This is no ordinary concert - Alastair and the South Bend Symphony will take you to Paris and explore the arts explosion that took place during the late 19th to early 20th century through the music of Debussy, Ravel, Stravinsky, Poulenc, and more; with theatrical assistance from Aaron Nichols, executive director of the South Bend Civic Theatre.