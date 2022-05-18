© 2022 WVPE
Poulenc

    Aha! with Alastair (and Aaron)
    Alastair Willis
    Aaron Nichols, Executive Director of the South Bend Civic Theatre, joins Alastair Willis on a theatrical journey to Paris to explore the arts explosion that took place during the late 19th and early 20th century.