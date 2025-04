The WVPE Photo of the Week is called “Hands Off” and was taken by Mary Malone of South Bend. It’s a photo of her mother Ronnie Malone showing her support for PBS and NPR during the national “Hands Off” protests along State Road 933 near Holy Cross College.

If you want to submit a picture, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be chosen as the next WVPE Photo of the Week.