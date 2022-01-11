-
WVPE invites you to Holy Cross College for college preview day on Monday, November 8. Once you experience campus, you'll understand. For more info and to…
A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning after a party at a South Bend house police say is leased by several Holy Cross College students. Police…
Join us for an Academic Open House where you will meet faculty and current students at Holy Cross College. We invite you to learn about our current and…
Holy Cross College is postponing it’s graduation ceremony until Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus.Schools officials said in a press release they…
WVPE invites you to Holy Cross College’s Preview Days. These information sessions provide insight into admissions, financial aid and offer campus tours…
Holy Cross College will host a Vatican journalist to present a talk entitled, “Rome is from Mars, America from Venus: The Cultural Gap between the Vatican…