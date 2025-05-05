© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation presents the 45th Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published May 5, 2025 at 1:22 PM EDT
City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation

45th Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival

Friday, June 13th and 14th, 2025 - Island Park, Downtown Elkhart

WVPE is a media sponsor for the City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation presenting the 45th Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival. This family-friendly event takes place in the heart of the city at Island Park located in downtown Elkhart on Friday June 13th from noon to ten pm and Saturday June 14th from ten am to ten pm. Live music artisan vendors, and food will be featured both days. Friday nights headliner is Hair and Saturday’s is Mr. Z.

More information is available at: Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival
Tags
City of ElkhartElkhart, IndianaDowntown ElkhartElkhart Parks and Rec.Island Park