City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation presents the 45th Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival

45th Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival

Friday, June 13th and 14th, 2025 - Island Park, Downtown Elkhart

WVPE is a media sponsor for the City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation presenting the 45th Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival. This family-friendly event takes place in the heart of the city at Island Park located in downtown Elkhart on Friday June 13th from noon to ten pm and Saturday June 14th from ten am to ten pm. Live music artisan vendors, and food will be featured both days. Friday nights headliner is Hair and Saturday’s is Mr. Z.

More information is available at: Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival