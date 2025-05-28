WVPE is a media sponsor for the South Bend Civic Theatre presenting Waitress. Jenna is a small-town waitress at Joe’s Pie Diner. Stuck in a loveless marriage and unexpectedly pregnant, she enters a nearby baking contest in hopes of opening her own pie shop with the prize money. Supported by a cast of sometimes quirky friends and a surprise romance, the waitress works towards her dream of a fulfilling life, one pie at a time. Waitress runs July 11th through 27th in South Bend Civic’s Wilson Auditorium. Find out more at: South Bend Civic Theatre presents: Waitress.