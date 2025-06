WVPE is a media sponsor of The LGBTQ Center’s Pride in the Park festival, Saturday, June 21st, rain or shine, at Potawatomi Park in South Bend. A family friendly, all-inclusive event with over 100 vendors including food, music, clothing, and health information. Friends, family, and allies will celebrate diversity, equality, and the power of love. More information about Pride in the Park is available at southbendpride.org