© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Music in the Gardens at The History Museum

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published June 23, 2025 at 11:04 AM EDT
The History Museum, South Bend, IN

WVPE is a media sponsor for Music in the Gardens at The History Museum on Friday, July 25th, starting at 5:30 PM. This year The Whistle Pigs will take center stage in the Historic Oliver Gardens performing contemporary, classic rock, jazz, and R & B. Food and drink favorites by The Landing will also be available for purchase. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets for a perfect spot on the lawn. This lively, classy yet casual event is a perfect way to experience summer. Tickets and information at: The History Museum. WVPE members will receive a discount code by email.
Tags
The History MuseumMusic in the GardensWhistle Pigs