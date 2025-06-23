WVPE is a media sponsor for Music in the Gardens at The History Museum on Friday, July 25th, starting at 5:30 PM. This year The Whistle Pigs will take center stage in the Historic Oliver Gardens performing contemporary, classic rock, jazz, and R & B. Food and drink favorites by The Landing will also be available for purchase. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets for a perfect spot on the lawn. This lively, classy yet casual event is a perfect way to experience summer. Tickets and information at: The History Museum. WVPE members will receive a discount code by email.

