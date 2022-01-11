-
WVPE has announced that all 2020 Summer Entertainment Series events will not occur as planned due to the pandemic and out of concern for the health and…
-
Your local NPR station extends our thanks to the thousands of you who helped us wrap up another amazing summer event season. From three Meet Me on the…
-
WVPE announces the next event in our Four Winds Entertainment Series is back by popular demand - “Music in the Gardens.”We’ll gather in South Bend on…
-
A big thank you to everyone who came out Friday, August 2, for our final Meet Me on the Island event of the summer. The weather was great and so was the…
-
Join us for Meet Me on the Island Friday, June 7th from 5:30-10pm. Fireworks cap it all off! Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and that…