‘Secret Indiana’ author highlights Hoosier oddities ahead of Elkhart book signing

Indiana may be known for basketball, cornfields, and covered bridges — but a new book is shining a light on its weirder side.

Goshen native Jamie Ward is the author of Secret Indiana: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure, which features unusual destinations from all corners of the state. She’ll be in Elkhart this Saturday for a book signing at the RV Hall of Fame and Museum.

“You wouldn't expect to find it in Indiana, or a lot of things are… that even locals don't know about that are in their own backyard,” Ward said in an interview with WVPE.

The book includes entries on hidden tunnels, haunted landmarks, and lesser-known roadside oddities — along with attractions in northern Indiana, like the East Race Waterway in South Bend and the Midwest Museum of American Art in Elkhart.

Ward said she also highlights The Lerner Theatre, where guests can sign up for behind-the-scenes tours.

“A lot of people don’t realize… you can take backstage tours… hear the haunted stories… sometimes you’ll get like a little organ concert,” she said.

Ward will be signing books this Saturday, July 5, from noon to 2 p.m. in the museum’s gift shop. The event is free and open to the public.

She’s also scheduled to return to the region later this summer with additional appearances in Napanee, Elkhart, Goshen, and Wabash.