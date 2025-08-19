South Bend Civic Theatre presents: Disney’s High School Musical

WVPE is a media sponsor for The South Bend Civic Theatre presenting Disney’s High School Musical. Following winter break - Troy, Gabriella, and the students of East High deal with issues of first love, friends, and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. Star athlete Troy and brainy Gabriella cause upheaval when they decide to audition for the musical, possibly opening doors for others to shine as well. Disney’s High School Musical runs October 3rd through 12th in South Bend Civic’s Wilson Auditorium. Find out more at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35243/production/1213513 and South Bend Civic Theatre