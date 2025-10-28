© 2025 WVPE
Clay Township financial tower proposal withdrawn after resident pushback

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published October 28, 2025 at 4:25 PM EDT
Two line-of-sight communication towers in Austin, Texas. The tower in the foreground uses microwave transmitters, similar to what is being proposed in Clay Township.
NPR
Two line-of-sight communication towers in Austin, Texas. The tower in the foreground uses microwave transmitters, similar to what was being proposed in Clay Township.

A proposal to build a 275-foot financial trading tower in Clay Township has been withdrawn.

St. Joseph County Councilwoman Amy Drake says the petitioner pulled the project this week, ending months of debate over the tower planned near Ironwood Road, just south of the Michigan border.

The project drew heavy opposition from residents who said it would hurt property values and disrupt the area’s character. County council members also expressed skepticism, suggesting the plan would have faced an uphill battle if brought to a vote.

Drake called the withdrawal “a win for the people of Clay Township,” saying it shows residents can make a difference when they organize around local issues.

The proposal had been before the St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission earlier this summer.
