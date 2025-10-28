Clay Township financial tower proposal withdrawn after resident pushback

A proposal to build a 275-foot financial trading tower in Clay Township has been withdrawn.

St. Joseph County Councilwoman Amy Drake says the petitioner pulled the project this week, ending months of debate over the tower planned near Ironwood Road, just south of the Michigan border.

The project drew heavy opposition from residents who said it would hurt property values and disrupt the area’s character. County council members also expressed skepticism, suggesting the plan would have faced an uphill battle if brought to a vote.

Drake called the withdrawal “a win for the people of Clay Township,” saying it shows residents can make a difference when they organize around local issues.

The proposal had been before the St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission earlier this summer.