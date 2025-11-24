Home For The Holidays Presented By The Lerner Theatre

WVPE is a media sponsor for The Lerner Theatre presenting Home For The Holidays, showcasing four renowned musical artists. This holiday concert offers a night of music from Peabo Bryson, Sheena Easton, Ruben Studdard, and trumpet player Ilya Serov performing holiday standards and selections from each artist’s career. The event is presented in partnership with Friends of The Lerner on Tuesday, December 9th at 7 PM in Elkhart’s Lerner Theatre. More information is at https://thelerner.com/event/home-for-the-holidays-2025/