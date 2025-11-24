© 2025 WVPE
Home For The Holidays Presented By The Lerner Theatre

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published November 24, 2025 at 9:09 AM EST
The Lerner Theatre presents Home For The Holidays
The Lerner Theatre

WVPE is a media sponsor for The Lerner Theatre presenting Home For The Holidays, showcasing four renowned musical artists. This holiday concert offers a night of music from Peabo Bryson, Sheena Easton, Ruben Studdard, and trumpet player Ilya Serov performing holiday standards and selections from each artist’s career. The event is presented in partnership with Friends of The Lerner on Tuesday, December 9th at 7 PM in Elkhart’s Lerner Theatre. More information is at https://thelerner.com/event/home-for-the-holidays-2025/
The Lerner TheatreLerner TheatreDowntown ElkhartElkhart, IndianaHome for the HolidaysHolidays