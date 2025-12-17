© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Joe Bonamassa Live in Concert

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 17, 2025 at 9:47 AM EST
MPAC

WVPE is a media sponsor for blues/rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa performing live in concert Saturday, February 21st at the Morris Performing Arts Center. Bonamassa will be backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians with a set list including material from his newly released album Breakthrough as well as fan-favorite classics spanning his career. His high-energy shows have become a defining part of his career. More information and tickets are available online at : https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/83952586/joe-bonamassa-south-bend-morris-performing-arts-center
Tags
Morris Performing Arts CenterThe Morris Performing Arts CenterDowntown South Bendsouth bend-mishawakaVisit South Bend MishawakaJoe Bonamassa