Joe Bonamassa Live in Concert

WVPE is a media sponsor for blues/rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa performing live in concert Saturday, February 21st at the Morris Performing Arts Center. Bonamassa will be backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians with a set list including material from his newly released album Breakthrough as well as fan-favorite classics spanning his career. His high-energy shows have become a defining part of his career. More information and tickets are available online at : https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/83952586/joe-bonamassa-south-bend-morris- performing-arts-center