The South Bend Common Council approved several bills Monday night regarding the multi-million dollar renovation and expansion of the Morris Performing…
WVPE is a proud media sponsor of The American Theatre Guild presentation of the musical CATS featuring beloved songs like “Memory.” Winner of 7 Tony…
Earlier this year, the Morris Performing Arts Center announced a $30 million fundraising campaign for its 100th anniversary. At least $1 million of money…
The Morris Performing Arts Center in downtown South Bend will turn 100 next year, and as the anniversary approaches, city leaders are planning for the…
Almost a year after they first closed to the public, the Morris Performing Arts Center and the Century Center in downtown South Bend are reopening for…
The Morris Performing Arts Center has announced that The Lion King performances are being impacted by the coronavirus threat. The following information…
WVPE is proud to be a media sponsor of the Broadway Theatre League which is bringing the musical Bandstand to the stage of the Morris Performing Arts…
WVPE is a media sponsor of the Morris Performing Arts Center which is featuring the National Ballet of Odessa, Ukraine on Friday, January 17.A full-length…
WVPE is proud to be a media sponsor of the Broadway Theatre League now announcing that Disney's The Lion King will be at the Morris Performing Arts Center…
Tickets are on sale for performances at the Morris Performing Arts Center of Disney's The Lion King. The show runs March 4-22, 2020 in South Bend. The…