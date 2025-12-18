The WVPE photo of the week is called "Bluebird in Flight” and was taken by Donna Hemmig in Marshall County. It’s a photo of a bluebird that likes to perch on the post on her deck and fly at his reflection in the window. Donna says she was very lucky to capture this amazing moment of the bluebird in flight. If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Send the largest photo file you have with information like who took it, where it was taken and any other details you feel you want to include about the photo. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!