HOLIDAY LISTENING ON WVPE

The North Pole Radio Hour (Elkhart Municipal Band)

Christmas Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 7 PM

Christmas Day, Thursday, Dec. 25 at noon

The Elkhart Municipal Band presents “The North Pole Radio Hour.” It’s a broadcast of the bands holiday celebration at the Lerner Theatre. Director Scott Spradling leads the band in a series of festive holiday themed music, featuring old time favorites and some entertaining twists on familiar themes! Plus TUBACHRISTMAS! Hosted by Elkhart radio legend Allen Strike.

Notre Dame Children's Choir

(Follows The North Pole Radio Hour on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

Playlist:

Part 1

Benjamin Britten's A Ceremony of Carols

Performed by the Notre Dame Children's Choir

Conducted by Dr. Mark Doerries, with harpist Heaven Fan

Part 2

1. Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella

2. Cold December Winds

3. Sussex Carol

4. Love Came Down at Christmas

5.Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day

6. In the Bleak Midwinter

7. Silent Night

Performed by the Notre Dame Children's Choir

Conducted by Dr. Mark Doerries, with Organists Trevis Young and Hillary Doerries with Harpist Heaven Fan

https://sma.nd.edu/

Shapes of America

Christmas Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 9 PM

Christmas Day, Thursday, Dec. 25 at 2 PM

Shape note singing is one of the oldest musical traditions in this country. It’s a practice that began in colonial America, and after centuries of ups and downs in popularity, today it’s finding an expanded and surprisingly diverse new following… and some of its singers believe the music can teach democracy a thing or two. Join Louisville Public Media’s Laura Atkinson and Justin Hicks as they trace this tradition, from its origins 200 years ago to the largest Sacred Harp singing in living memory. “Shapes of America” is an hour-long special from Louisville Public Media and the Appalachia Mid-South Newsroom.

The All Songs Considered Holiday Extravaganza

Christmas Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 10 PM

Hosts Robin Hilton and Stephen Thompson set off on an adventure in their annual attempt to throw a holiday party for the ages. This year, we've got a very tolerable mix of songs for the season and as always, some very special guests.

Jazz Piano Christmas 2025

Christmas Day, Thursday, Dec. 25 at 8 PM

Your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them! The Kennedy Center and NPR present A Jazz Piano Christmas, the annual sell-out event featuring jazz-infused renditions of the season’s most-loved tunes.

A Season's Griot 2025

Friday, Dec. 26 at 7 PM

Hosted by the late beloved storyteller, Madafo Lloyd Wilson, A Season's Griot is an annual one-hour special that captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Fields Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot.