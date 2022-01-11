-
WVPE's Justin Hicks has some thoughts on spring.He's excited the N.Y. Mets are in spring training (though he fears that may be the best part of their…
-
You never know where Justin will be reporting from. He covers workforce issues for the entire state of Indiana for Indiana Public Broadcasting. We are so…
-
WVPE's Justin Hicks joined the staff in April of 2019 and quickly turned into a key contributor and award-winning journalist for us. And when we say…
-
Congratulations go out to WVPE's Jennifer Weingart and Justin Hicks who were recently honored for their broadcast reporting work.Justin won First Place in…
-
88.1 WVPE Public Radio is pleased to announce Justin Hicks has joined the reporting team for Indiana Public Broadcasting News (IPB News) through funding…