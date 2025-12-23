© 2025 WVPE
The WVPE photo of the week is called "The Snowman is Watching”

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 23, 2025 at 4:25 PM EST
Snowman in Shipshewana, IN.
Cyndi Holther
Snowman in Shipshewana, IN.

The WVPE photo of the week is called "The Snowman is Watching” and was taken by Cyndi Holther of Sturgis. It’s a photo of a snowman overlooking his holiday domain in Shipshewana. If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Send the largest photo file you have with information like who took it, where it was taken and any other details you feel you want to include about the photo. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week! Happy Holidays!
