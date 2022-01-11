-
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that the city of Sturgis will receive economic development grants to fund two recreational vehicle…
Former Sturgis Police Chief Geoffrey Smith has pleaded guilty to driving while impaired after charges in connection with an Aug. 15, 2020 incident.(Read…
WVPE's latest Photo of the Week captures an icy image that the photographer took on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, in Shipshewana. Cyndi Holther of Sturgis…
The State of Michigan has issued a release indicating that free coronavirus testing will be available this weekend in Sturgis, Michigan. Details are…
NEW:STURGIS, Mich. (AP) — Police in southwestern Michigan found a woman's dismembered body in an apartment.Sturgis police say 35-year-old Wade Allen was…
UPDATE: The Michigan State Police have cancelled the AMBER alert. The suspect was apprehended and the children were found safe. -----ORIGINAL POST---The…