WVPE News

Brother of Elkhart mayor found dead in car submerged in water in Michigan

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Tony Krabill
Published December 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST

The brother of Elkhart’s mayor was found dead near Sturgis, Michigan, Friday.

Michigan State Police found Garvin Roberson’s body in a vehicle submerged in water in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road.

A Silver Alert for Roberson had been issued after he was reported missing on Sunday afternoon, November 27th. He was the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, who issued a statement late Friday afternoon saying the family is devastated by the news and thanked law enforcement officials for their work and those in the community who offered prayers and support. He asked for continued prayers and for privacy as the family grieves.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation.

Tony Krabill
Tony has become WVPEs program director, after working as operations manager since 2014. He also produces Michiana Chronicles and works on other special programming and digital projects. He joined the station as All Things Considered host in 1997, hosted Morning Edition in 2000 and 2001, then returned to the ATC host chair from 2007 to 2016. One of his Morning Edition newscasts earned WVPE a Best Radio Newscast Award from the Associated Press in 2002. An Iowa native, Tony got his start in radio as a student at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU), Harrisonburg, Va., and managed the radio station there for three years after graduating. He also worked in commercial and Christian radio prior to his time at WVPE. Tony lives in Goshen.
