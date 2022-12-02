Brother of Elkhart mayor found dead in car submerged in water in Michigan

The brother of Elkhart’s mayor was found dead near Sturgis, Michigan, Friday.

Michigan State Police found Garvin Roberson’s body in a vehicle submerged in water in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road.

A Silver Alert for Roberson had been issued after he was reported missing on Sunday afternoon, November 27th. He was the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, who issued a statement late Friday afternoon saying the family is devastated by the news and thanked law enforcement officials for their work and those in the community who offered prayers and support. He asked for continued prayers and for privacy as the family grieves.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation.