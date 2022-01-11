-
The St. Joseph Co. Metro Homicide Unit is investigating after a man's body was found in an alley in South Bend Friday morning. (You can read the release…
Elkhart Police have just released information about a body that was found this morning in a parking lot in the city. (You can read the release below.) On…
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A body has been recovered from a river in southwestern Michigan two days after a 45-year-old man was reported missing…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A body found in the St. Joseph River in South Bend hasn’t been identified. It's partly because more than a week likely passed…
Authorities say a body found in a northwest Indiana pond has been identified as a Chicago man who family members say had been missing for weeks. The La…
UPDATE:Here is the latest from the Indiana DNR: Indiana Conservation Officers have recovered the body of Jacob Sandy, age 23, of South Bend. At…
NEW:The Kosciusko County Coroner has identified the deceased male found in the Tippecanoe River yesterday as 65-year old Thomas Schmeltz of Bourbon, IN.…