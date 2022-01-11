local news

-
Vice President of Women’s Care Center Jenny Hunsberger says the center is not political, and known to be a “stabilizing force” in the community. She said…
-
The city of South Bend announced it will join dozens of other cities across the country and file a federal lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and…
-
Students across the country staged walkouts Wednesday including most of the students at Bethany Christian Schools in Goshen. The walkout is in remembrance…
-
South Bend’s West Side has been seeing more new faces lately, due in part to local community advocacy and the city’s efforts to redevelop the area’s…
-
A local non-profit, Justicia Sin Fronteras, or Justice Without Borders, gathered at the Elkhart Public Library Saturday to kick off an effort to establish…
-
Leaders of the Greater Elkhart and Goshen chambers of commerce are among the signatories of a letter released yesterday that opposes building an…
-
The South Bend nonprofit La Casa de Amistad hosted a meeting Thursday, to discuss the details of the recent consideration of Elkhart County as the site…
-
Elkhart County Commissioner Mike Yoder confirmed Thursday that CoreCivic of Nashville, Tennessee has expressed interest in Elkhart County property to for…
-
Goshen’s Center for Healing & Hope, or CHH, encourages city residents to apply for resident identification cards. The organization will begin application…
-