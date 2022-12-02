© 2022 WVPE
Benton Harbor Schools MDE Partnership

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published December 2, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST

The Benton Harbor School District is one of 54 districts around the state of Michigan to be targeted with a partnership agreement with the Michigan Department of Education. According to a release on the MDE’s website, districts are targeted for the special assistance if they fall into the bottom 5% of the state’s index accountability system or have a four-year graduation rate of less than 67%. There are six individual schools in Benton Harbor that are below the index threshold. Additionally, Benton Harbor High School is also below the graduation rate threshold.

Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
