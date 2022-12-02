Benton Harbor Schools MDE Partnership

The Benton Harbor School District is one of 54 districts around the state of Michigan to be targeted with a partnership agreement with the Michigan Department of Education. According to a release on the MDE’s website, districts are targeted for the special assistance if they fall into the bottom 5% of the state’s index accountability system or have a four-year graduation rate of less than 67%. There are six individual schools in Benton Harbor that are below the index threshold. Additionally, Benton Harbor High School is also below the graduation rate threshold.