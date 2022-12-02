© 2022 WVPE
Kenneth Dwyane Linn Bound Over

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published December 2, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST

The Former Supervisor of Fabius Township near Three Rivers in Southwest Michigan will be tried on multiple felony criminal sexual conduct charges. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting made that announcement Wednesday. 57-year-old Kenneth Dwyane Linn of Three Rivers was bound over to circuit court after more than five hours of testimony over two days in a preliminary exam this week. He’ll be facing four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct. Those charges stem from an alleged assault that happened in August of 2010. The charges came to light as part of an initiative in Michigan to go back and test sexual assault kits that had not been tested. The sexual assault kit in this case was not tested until 2016 when it was tested as part of the imitative. It was then submitted for additional testing in October 2021. The results of that analysis led to the charges against Linn.

