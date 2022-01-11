-
Former Sturgis Police Chief Geoffrey Smith has pleaded guilty to driving while impaired after charges in connection with an Aug. 15, 2020 incident.(Read…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan's board has censured a Republican regent who called Michigan's female Democratic leaders "witches" whom…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office is investigating threats against election officials in Wayne County, where two…
DETROIT (AP) - Six people plotted to try to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home. That's according to a criminal…
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 32-year-old man has been charged with terrorism for making credible death threats against Michigan Gov.…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general plans a crackdown on illegal robocalls.Dana Nessel on Friday announced a dozen initiatives aimed at…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's attorney general is objecting to a product pitched as a do-it-yourself kit for sexual assault victims.The MeToo Kit…
The Michigan Attorney General's office released information today indicating Dana Nessel sent a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service urging it to…