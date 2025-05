SATURDAY 5/17/2025 Scheduled Power Outage

88.1 WVPE will be performing a scheduled power outage approximately from 10am to 4pm to install upgrades to our broadcasting facilities. WVPE will be broadcasting our analog signal ONLY during this time. All digital platforms will be off line during the upgrades. This includes: HD1, NEWS 2, BLUES 3, wvpe.org, wvpe app and all streaming platforms.