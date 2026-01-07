For the Love of Art Fair 2026

WVPE is a proud media sponsor of the “For the Love of Art Fair” Saturday and Sunday, February 7th and 8th at the South Bend Century Center. This art showcase combines traditional and contemporary artists from throughout the Midwest. The fair features 50 artists exhibiting paintings, fine woodwork, sculptures, wearable art and so much more. Also enjoy live music, beverages and tasty treats. More information about “For the Love of Art” is available at https://fortheloveofartfair.com/