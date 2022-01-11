-
Almost a year after they first closed to the public, the Morris Performing Arts Center and the Century Center in downtown South Bend are reopening for…
A new esports arena inside South Bend’s Century Center will open to the public on Friday, Feb. 5, bringing competitive video gaming to Michiana.Esports…
NEW: (Jan. 4 at 3:45m):Here is the latest from I&M on the utility's effort to restore power following an ice storm on Jan. 1st and snow over the weekend.…
WVPE is a media sponsor of Kozmo Events' For the Love of Art Fair which will be featured at South Bend's Century Center March 7 and 8. The event will…
WVPE is a media sponsor of the South Bend Regional Chamber which is holding its Momentum 2019 Business Expo 2.0 on Tuesday, October 29 from 3-6pm at the…
Child safety activist and author Elizabeth Smart will speak at the Century Center in South Bend on Wednesday, following the release of her new book.…