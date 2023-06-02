Sunburst Races come to Century Center in downtown South Bend

Visitors to South Bend this weekend will see more than the usual amount of joggers as the Sunburst Races kick off on Saturday morning.

For the first time in years, participants won't finish their runs in Notre Dame Stadium. Instead this year, the routes for the 5K, 10K and half-marathon races will start and end at the Century Center and wind through the East Bank neighborhood. Multiple streets along the race route, including Northside and Twyckenham, will be closed Saturday morning.

Race organizers have said the change to the Century Center allows for post-race parties and activities.

The Sunburst Races raise money for Beacon Children's Hospital. Last year, more than 4,000 people took part in the races.

Temperatures for race day are expected to hover around 90 degrees.