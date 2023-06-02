© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

Sunburst Races come to Century Center in downtown South Bend

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published June 2, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT
Sunburst race route 2023
Photo provided
/
WVPE
Sunburst race routes for 2023 in South Bend

Visitors to South Bend this weekend will see more than the usual amount of joggers as the Sunburst Races kick off on Saturday morning.

For the first time in years, participants won't finish their runs in Notre Dame Stadium. Instead this year, the routes for the 5K, 10K and half-marathon races will start and end at the Century Center and wind through the East Bank neighborhood. Multiple streets along the race route, including Northside and Twyckenham, will be closed Saturday morning.

Race organizers have said the change to the Century Center allows for post-race parties and activities.

The Sunburst Races raise money for Beacon Children's Hospital. Last year, more than 4,000 people took part in the races.

Temperatures for race day are expected to hover around 90 degrees.

Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
