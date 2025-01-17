From service to celebration: MLK Day events for all ages and interests

Martin Luther King Day is Monday. Schools will be closed, and many people will be off work. Here is a list of events you can enjoy:

SOUTH BEND



CENTURY CENTER, Jan. 20 (all day): 39th Annual Day of Celebration: The theme for this year's celebration is "Democracy Matters: Moving Forward with Fortitude, Not Turning Back" and all activities are open and free to the public. Dozens of activities will take place throughout the day.

CENTURY CENTER, Jan. 20, 7:30 to 9:15 a.m.: The Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation of St. Joseph County will host the 39th annual community service recognition breakfast.

THE HISTORY MUSEUM and STUDEBAKER NATIONAL MUSEUM, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Both museums are offering free admission in honor of the birthday of King.

CENTURY CENTER, Jan. 20, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.: Volunteer Lawyers Network: The network will host an “Ask-a-Lawyer” event.

FOUR WINDS CASINO SOUTH BEND, Jan. 19, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.: America’s Sunday Supper in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Join in the 10th anniversary celebration for honoring King and his mission. The City Remnant will offer a meal, entertainment and conversation about the South Bend community.

GREATER SAINT JOHN MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, Jan. 19, 5:45 p.m.: Devotions, music by the Hughes Singers and keynote speaker the Rev. Andre McGee.

ELKHART



TOLSON CENTER, Jan. 20, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.: “Art for a Change! A Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Free and open to the public, the event features a documentary screening, youth art sessions, performances by the Tolson Choir and Dance Team, and a photography presentation by Daryck Barnett, all celebrating the role of art in societal transformation and honoring MLK's legacy.

UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST FELLOWSHIP OF ELKHART, Jan. 19, 10:00 to 11:00 p.m.: “MLK Drum Major Speech,” one of King’s lesser-known speeches.

ELKHART PUBLIC LIBRARY DOWNTOWN BRANCH, Jan. 20, 8:00 to 9:00 a.m.: Martin Luther King Day Open House. A continental breakfast and performance from the Elkhart Community Chorus ahead of the day’s events. The event is free and open to the public. This event is shared with the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo and serves as the kickoff to a full day of activities and remembrances throughout the city.

BENTON HARBOR

