-
In Elkhart, a new and improved Tolson Center is one step closer to reality. The common council voted Monday night to transfer ownership of the community…
-
The Tolson Community Center has served south-central Elkhart almost continuously for the last 30 years. This weekend, Tolson officials and alums are…
-
State and local health officials kicked off a five-day mass vaccination clinic in Elkhart Tuesday morning by announcing the clinic now has enough vaccine…
-
The City of Elkhart just announced a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for this weekend. The city is partnering with Walgreens, the county health department,…
-
After the Elkhart City Council voted to close the Tolson Community Center two years ago, a public-private partnership formed to renovate and redesign the…
-
The Elkhart City Council unanimously approved allocating $5 million to expand and revitalize the Tolson Community Center at a meeting Monday night. The…
-
Elkhart residents gave their opinions about the Tolson Center expansion project at a public meeting with the finance committee of the common council…
-
The City of Elkhart unveiled a new plan for the Tolson Community Center at a public meeting Thursday night.Elkhart residents got the chance to learn about…
-
Elkhart Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting Wednesday to celebrate the newly renovated Tolson Community Center.The Tolson Community Center is back…
-
Mayor Tim Neese said he expected questions about the Tolson Center at the Town Hall held on Monday at City Hall. The City Council has been under scrutiny…