Tolson to host Black History Month program celebrating BGLOs

The Tolson Center for Community Excellence will host its second annual Black History Month program on Friday, February 28, 2025, from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. This year’s event, held in partnership with the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) of South Bend, will spotlight the significant contributions of Black Greek Letter Organizations (BGLOs) and their lasting impact on American history.

Executive Director Breanna Allen says the program will highlight the ongoing influence of BGLOs in areas such as leadership, education, and social justice. "They've been doing amazing work for over 100 years," Allen says. "They’re alive and well in this community today, and we’re just excited to have them join us for our program."

Allen also emphasizes that the event is “very family forward,” welcoming both children and adults to learn about BGLOs’ history and present-day influence. The evening will feature guest speakers, performances, and interactive activities, including stepping and strolling — a major cultural tradition within BGLOs.

"Many of them offer scholarships to support high school students who are interested in transitioning to post-secondary institutions," Allen adds.

The event is free and open to the public, with light refreshments provided.