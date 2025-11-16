© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tolson Center cuts ribbon on outdoor campus

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published November 16, 2025 at 5:46 PM EST
Michael Gallenberger
/
WVPE

South-central Elkhart’s community center now has an outdoor component.

The Tolson Center for Community Excellence cut the ribbon on its outdoor campus Sunday. It includes an ADA-accessible playground, basketball and pickleball courts, and a collegiate-level soccer field.

Executive Director Dr. Breanna Allen said it’s the second part of the reopening that began two years ago with the new Tolson Center building. “We had to break it up into two phases, just because prices and COVID and all the things happened,” Allen explained.

In 2018, the Tolson Center’s future was uncertain, when the city of Elkhart voted to stop funding it. Since then, it’s been turned over to a separate nonprofit, and the city, private donors and other entities contributed funds for the new facility.

Nekeisha Alayna Alexis advocated for the center to be saved and now serves as the chair of its board of directors. She said the outdoor campus multiplies what the organization can offer.

“It is absolutely beautiful to be here and a testament, again, to what we can do when we work collaboratively and cooperatively and take every single member of our city seriously,” she said.

Dr. Allen said the Tolson Center’s revitalization ended up being a 16-million-dollar project. She thanked the Community Foundation of Elkhart County for staying committed to the effort, along with everyone who contributed.

The Tolson Center for Community Excellence is a financial supporter of WVPE.

1 of 4  — TolsonCenterOutdoor
Michael Gallenberger / WVPE
2 of 4  — TolsonCenterOutdoor
Michael Gallenberger / WVPE
3 of 4  — TolsonCenterOutdoor
Michael Gallenberger / WVPE
Tolson Center Board of Directors Chair Nekeisha Alayna Alexis speaks at a ribbon cutting for the center's outdoor campus on Nov. 16.
4 of 4  — TolsonCenterOutdoor
Tolson Center Board of Directors Chair Nekeisha Alayna Alexis speaks at a ribbon cutting for the center's outdoor campus on Nov. 16.
Michael Gallenberger / WVPE

Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Tolson CenterTolson Community CenterElkhart, Indiana
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger