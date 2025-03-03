Arts nonprofit opposes city plan to make it leave Century Center

South Bend Museum of Art officials say they were surprised to learn Thursday that the city’s vision for the downtown over the next two decades kicks them out of the Century Center.

On Thursday night city officials unveiled a Downtown South Bend 2045 plan at the Main Library.

That morning they also had pitched the plan at a private meeting for downtown businesses and nonprofits. To create new amenities along the riverfront, the plan calls for demolishing the city-owned Century Center’s north wing. That’s housed the nonprofit South Bend Museum of Art since the Century Center was built in 1977.

Museum Executive Director Lisa Shaffer says she was shocked to hear the plans.

"I didn't even know that we were going to be mentioned," Shaffer says.

She says the museum’s board met that afternoon and passed a resolution opposing the move.

"This plan is 15 to 20 years away, and they did say very clearly that they would be committed to finding a new and better downtown location for the museum. But the board at this point made it clear at the board meeting that the museum should not be moved."

According to a rendering of the plan, the new Century Center would stop near the main entrance. Where the north wing is now would become a set of steps leading from about the corner of Washington Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, down to a bridge connecting to Island Park.

Shaffer says she looks forward to starting a dialogue with the city.

"I think it was an oversight but that's even more concerning, considering how important cultural institutions are to the downtown area."

In a statement, a city spokesperson said the move is needed to improve the conference center and “activate the river to its full potential.”

You can hear more about the plans at Open House events Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Howard Park Event Center.

