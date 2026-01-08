The WVPE photo of the week is called "Three's Company” and was taken by Emily Thompson of Bristol. It’s a photo of her three pet tree frogs Goober, Pickle, and Freckle sitting next to each other in their terrarium. Emily says they spend their nights launching at invisible targets, sticking and sometimes not sticking their landings, and finally settling into their favorite cozy spots to sleep. Each frog has their own personality, Pickle the bold climber, Freckle the foodie who never misses a meal, and Goober the quiet observer, making every night in their tank full of tiny surprises. If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Send the largest photo file you have with information like who took it, where it was taken and any other details you feel you want to include about the photo. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week