-
Black bears haven’t lived in Indiana since the late 1800s, but earlier this week, one was found just north of Bristol in Elkhart County. While black bears…
-
WVPE's latest Photo of the Week features a snowy pasture. Thanks to Neil Boston who captured this image outside of Bristol on January 3rd. He says he took…
-
WVPE's latest Photo of the Week features a frog in a pond. Thanks to Joan Girton of Bristol for this image. Joan took this picture on Wednesday, July 29,…
-
FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A pontoon boat company plans to close its Iowa plant and move production to an Indiana location. The Messenger reports that about…
-
BRISTOL, Ind. (AP) — Police in northern Indiana say an officer fatally shot a suspect who crashed his vehicle into a patrol car during a chase that ended…
-
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Officials say a metal forming company plans to invest $52 million and create 250 jobs in northern Indiana.Chris Stager, president of…
-
NEW:BRISTOL, Ind. (AP) — A state agency says a northern Indiana company was partly responsible for the death of a 43-year-old employee who was killed when…
-
ADEC, a Bristol-based non-profit that works with people with disabilities, is looking for community members to accompany its clients to a ball in April. A…
-
The Elkhart Civic Theatre is planning a renovation of the Bristol Opera House.The 110 thousand dollar renovation will revamp the lobby area and overhaul…