The WVPE photo of the week is called "Frozen Cherry” and was taken by Dan Altman and submitted by Ellie Mullins. It’s a photo of Lake Michigan with large mounds of shelf ice along the snow covered shoreline at Cherry Beach. If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Send the largest photo file you have with information like who took it, where it was taken and any other details you feel you want to include about the photo. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!