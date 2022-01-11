-
Infrastructure like hospitals, power plants, and roads are at more of a risk for flooding over the next 30 years than residential homes. That makes…
A state environmental agency said U.S. Steel violated its permit when it released excess iron into a Lake Michigan waterway last month, causing it to turn…
President Joe Biden has chosen a new administrator to oversee Region 5 of the Environmental Protection Agency — which covers Indiana and other Great Lakes…
The U.S. Steel plant in Portage has had another spill into a Lake Michigan waterway — the second one in less than two weeks. A sheen was discovered in the…
The leaders of the largest statewide environmental group and one of the oldest environmental groups both announced they’re stepping down this week.Jesse…
Environmental activists, lakeshore residents, and sport fishermen in Indiana say enough is enough — the state has to do more to prevent industrial spills…
An unknown orange substance from the U.S. Steel plant in Portage was found leaking into a Lake Michigan tributary on Sunday evening. State and federal…
The shoreline along Lake Michigan is eroding. Today we revisit our discussion with a researcher about why it's happening and how it affects Hoosiers who…
A lone kayaker on "The Big Lake" (Lake Michigan) on a cold but calm evening is featured in WVPE's latest Photo of the Week. Thanks to Chris Britton who…
All five of the Great Lakes closed out 2020 at lower levels than they were a year ago. But according to new projections from the U.S. Army Corps of…