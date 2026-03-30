Tobin Entertainment Presenting: Riverdance April 19th at The Morris

WVPE is a media sponsor for Tobin Entertainment presenting the Riverdance 30th anniversary tour. Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, it’s fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

The anniversary tour rejuvenates the show with updated choreography, lighting, projection, and motion graphics.

April 19th at 7 pm in South Bend’s Morris Performing Arts Center.

For more information click here