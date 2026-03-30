© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tobin Entertainment Presenting: Riverdance April 19th at The Morris

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 30, 2026 at 10:53 AM EDT
Tobin Entertainment
/
Tobin Entertainment
Riverdance Live at the Morris Performing Arts Center April 19th, 2026

WVPE is a media sponsor for Tobin Entertainment presenting the Riverdance 30th anniversary tour. Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, it’s fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

The anniversary tour rejuvenates the show with updated choreography, lighting, projection, and motion graphics.

April 19th at 7 pm in South Bend’s Morris Performing Arts Center.

For more information click here
Tags
The Morris Performing Arts CenterThe MorrisMorris Performing Arts Centersouth bend-mishawaka